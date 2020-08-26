Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• Aug. 13 at 10 a.m., 5800 block of 96th Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 1:30 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 4:40 p.m., intersection of 83rd Avenue North and France Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 12:25 a.m., 8400 block of Toledo Avenue North
• Aug. 17 at 1:57 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• Aug. 17 at 9:30 p.m., 8100 block of Xenia Avenue North
• Aug. 18 at 11:09 a.m., 5700 block of 80th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Aug. 14 at 9:10 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 16 at 8:20 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 17 at 9:52 p.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Aug. 13 at 7:34 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Aug. 15 at 3:35 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Aug. 16 at 4:44 a.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• Aug. 16 at 9:24 p.m., intersection of Brookdale Avenue North and France Drive North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 13-19
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 144 calls for the week of Aug. 13-19, including 87 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fires, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat call, 10 hazardous condition calls, 15 service calls, 10 good intent calls, and 17 false alarm or false calls.
