The Special Operations Training Association named Brooklyn Park Police Officer Andrew Tolbert Negotiator of the Year on April 11.
Tolbert was given the award in honor of his negotiation work during a hostage standoff that occurred early in 2021.
According to the Police Department, on Jan. 14, 2021, officers were dispatched to a home in the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue on a report that two men were prowling the neighborhood.
Arriving officers were flagged down by four children, who reported that an unknown man had broken into their home and was with their 7-year-old brother.
Officers entered the home to rescue the child. The suspect had locked himself in a room with the 7-year-old and was armed with a firearm.
SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.
Tolbert, a crisis negotiator, “established a rapport with the suspect from outside the door,” the Police Department wrote in a press release. “Tolbert risked his own safety by continuously negotiating with the armed gunman for the release of the child. After an hour of negotiating with the suspect, Officer Tolbert successfully arranged for the release of the child unharmed. After several additional hours of negotiating, the suspect unfortunately ended his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.