The Brooklyn Park Police Department successfully negotiated with a suicidal man who barricaded himself in an apartment Dec. 3.

According to the department, officers were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. to a report of a suicidal man armed with a knife in an apartment in the 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway.

Arriving officers located the man’s acquaintance, who reported the barricaded man was planning to kill himself, or wanted police officers to kill him.

Officers blocked the hallway near the apartment to contain the man inside a small area near his apartment.

Officers then began to negotiate with the man by telephone.

He then exited the apartment into the hallway armed with a knife and began to walk toward officers.

Police officers deployed less-lethal munitions on the individual, who retreated to his apartment.

The man resumed negotiations with officers by telephone. He eventually exited the apartment unarmed and complied with police commands.

Officers detained the man, who was then transported to the hospital by paramedics.

