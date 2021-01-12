Brooklyn Park Police are investigating a Jan. 11 non-fatal shooting.
At approximately 8 p.m., officers were conducting patrols in the 5900 block of 65th Avenue North, according to the Police Department. Officers heard the sound of gunshots and responded to the scene.
Arriving officers located one adult male with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported him to a hospital. He is expected to survive his wounds.
Officers conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. No suspects were located, and no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.
Police believe the shooter knew the victim prior to the incident.
The investigation into the shooting remains open.
