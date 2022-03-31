The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of March 31.

According to the Police Department, at 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the Speedway gas station at 7601 Jolly Lane on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting outside of the business.

Shortly after this, the victim called 911 to report being shot and was located a few block from the initial incident Officers arrived, locating the victim with a gunshot to the hip.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

