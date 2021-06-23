A 22-year-old man was shot outside the Nice Family African Market June 22 and later died from his injuries, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
At 9:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the store, located at 7401 Regent Ave. N., on a report of a shooting.
Witnesses reported that a man was shot as he was walking into the store. The shooter was sitting in a nearby vehicle when he opened fire.
The victim entered a vehicle driven by his girlfriend, and the pair drove off.
Officers located the vehicle, where the victim was unconscious. The victim had sustained several gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered medical aid to the victim and he was transported to the hospital. The victim died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Police do not currently know the motive for the shooting.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
