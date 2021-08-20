The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating an Aug. 19 drowning incident that left one man dead in an apartment pool.
According to the department, at 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Huntington Place Apartments at 5805 73rd Ave. N. on a report of a drowning victim in the pool.
Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old male victim who had been removed from the pool by community members.
These community members told officers that the and was not breathing and had no pulse, so they had began performing CPR.
Officers continued providing aid to the victim, who was transported to the hospital.
The victim later died at the hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
