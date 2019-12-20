The Brooklyn Park police and fire departments are collecting toys for the Glenda Clayton Breast Cancer Toys for Tots Foundation.
The city has set up drop-off points at both police precincts, at 5400 85th Ave. N., and 7608 Brooklyn Blvd. The fire department will collect toys at the central fire station, 5700 85 Ave. N.
The foundation has a shortage of toys this year, and both departments are asking for the public’s help in collecting toys, particular toys for teens.
This foundation was started by Latrina Caldwell in 2014 in honor of her Aunt, Glenda Clayton. Glenda was known in the neighborhood for passing out toys to the less fortunate families in our community, to ensure everyone had a good holiday. Latrina has continued her aunt’s work, collecting toys each year and distributing them to families in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.