Brooklyn Park Police Cadet Juan Garcia and angler Blake Bullen pose for a photo during the July 12 Cops and Kids fishing event, hosted by the Brooklyn Park Police Department at the sunfish pond near the Community Activity Center. The event was once hosted annually, but was canceled for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is intended to build relationships between the city’s at-risk youth and police officers, according to the Police Department.
Approximately 45 youth age 7-17 spread out across the sunfish pond at the Community Activity Center July 12. Brooklyn Park Police, as well as representatives from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Three Rivers Park District help teach local youth how to use a fishing pole and catch sunfish.
