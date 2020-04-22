Brooklyn Park’s police chief told the city council he is concerned about the long-term impacts the COVID-19 outbreak may have on crime, both in the city and the world-at-large.
Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen spoke with the council at its April 13 meeting in a general update on the city’s response to the viral outbreak.
Violent incidents involving the use of weapons during the daytime have increased, Enevoldsen said. The COVID-19 connection to the increase appears to be in the limited bus service being offered between Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, he said.
“The most troubling circumstance we’ve seen … is the increase in violent incidents involving the use of weapons, primarily during the daytime. I can share with you we have a task force assigned to that work right now,” Enevoldsen said.
Shoplifting has increased in the city by approximately 45%, Enevoldsen said. “The real troubling part there—a lot of it is food, obviously,” he said. Theft of ammunition has increased as well.
Mirroring concerns related to food thefts, Enevoldsen said he concerned that crimes of desperation will increase while people are unable to work. Other public health events, such as H1N1, did not have comparable economic impacts to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
However, burglaries are down 45%, and narcotics violations are down 25% for this year.
“I’m just fearful that as the economic impact continues, we may begin to experience some crimes of desperation, not only in Brooklyn Park but probably throughout the state and/or nation,” Enevoldsen said.
Vandalism has not proved to be an issue with shuttered businesses in the city, Enevoldsen said. The department has only dealt with standard graffiti calls during the outbreak, he said. However, vacant buildings could become a target for thefts if businesses remain closed, he said.
“From a staffing perspective, I sit here with my fingers crossed to say that we’re doing very well at the police department,” he said.
While currently, no police officers have been ill with the virus, Brooklyn Park has a cooperative agreement with neighboring municipalities to help police city streets if absenteeism due to the virus were to occur. The department can reduce its services to strictly 911 services and criminal investigations if absenteeism becomes an issue.
Issues related to scams are largely being handled by the state’s attorney general rather than at the local level.
Gun permits processing requests were “probably 300 times higher than we ever have been,” in February and March, but have since dropped off with the stay-at-home order, Enevoldsen added.
