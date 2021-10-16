Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6:

THEFT:

• Sept. 30 at 11:53 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

• Oct. 1 at 8:41 a.m., 8800 block of 95th Avenue North

• Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 3 at 7:50 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 3 at 7:44 a.m., 6300 block of 104th Avenue North

• Oct. 4 at 12:32 p.m., 8400 block of Brunswick Court North

• Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., 8100 block of Brandywine Parkway North

• Oct. 5 at 5 a.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway

• Oct. 5 at 8 p.m., 8000 block of Russell Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 30 at 9 p.m., 8100 block of Yates Avenue North

• Sept. 30 at 5:14 a.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North

• Oct. 1 at 7:34 p.m, 6300 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Oct. 1 at 4:51 p.m., 7400 block of Lee Avenue North

• Oct. 1 at 7:15 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Oct. 2 at 6:18 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• Oct. 4 at 6:32 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., 8400 block of Riverview Lane North

• Oct. 5 at 5:29 a.m., 8200 block of Douglas Circle North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 6 at 10:31 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 30 at 8:32 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 29 through Oct. 6

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 182 calls for the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 6, including 133 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, one overpressure, rupture, or overheat call, six hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 17 good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments