Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6:
THEFT:
• Sept. 30 at 11:53 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Oct. 1 at 8:41 a.m., 8800 block of 95th Avenue North
• Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Oct. 3 at 7:50 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Oct. 3 at 7:44 a.m., 6300 block of 104th Avenue North
• Oct. 4 at 12:32 p.m., 8400 block of Brunswick Court North
• Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., 8100 block of Brandywine Parkway North
• Oct. 5 at 5 a.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• Oct. 5 at 8 p.m., 8000 block of Russell Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 30 at 9 p.m., 8100 block of Yates Avenue North
• Sept. 30 at 5:14 a.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
• Oct. 1 at 7:34 p.m, 6300 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Oct. 1 at 4:51 p.m., 7400 block of Lee Avenue North
• Oct. 1 at 7:15 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Oct. 2 at 6:18 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Oct. 4 at 6:32 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., 8400 block of Riverview Lane North
• Oct. 5 at 5:29 a.m., 8200 block of Douglas Circle North
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 6 at 10:31 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 30 at 8:32 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 29 through Oct. 6
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 182 calls for the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 6, including 133 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, one overpressure, rupture, or overheat call, six hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 17 good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.
