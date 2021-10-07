Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 23-28:

THEFT:

• Sept. 23 at 1:16 p.m., 9300 block of West Broadway North

• Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North

• Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 25 at 6:28 p.m., 8500 block of Edinbrugh Center Drive

• Sept. 25 at 5:25 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North

• Sept. 25 at noon, 9800 block of Pin Oak North

• Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway

• Sept. 25 at 11:30 p.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 26 at 12 a.m., 7600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Sept. 26 at 6 a.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

• Sept. 26 at 1 p.m., 7900 block of Louisiana Avenue North

• Sept. 28 at 4:30 a.m., 10100 block of Florida Circle North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 26 at 6:26 p.m,, intersection of Colorado Avenue North and Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 27 at 7:46 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m., 2100 block of Edinbrook Court North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 23-28

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of Sept. 23-28, including 114 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, five hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, 14 good-intent calls and 16 false-alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments