Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 23-28:
THEFT:
• Sept. 23 at 1:16 p.m., 9300 block of West Broadway North
• Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• Sept. 25 at 10:30 p.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Sept. 25 at 6:28 p.m., 8500 block of Edinbrugh Center Drive
• Sept. 25 at 5:25 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North
• Sept. 25 at noon, 9800 block of Pin Oak North
• Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway
• Sept. 25 at 11:30 p.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 26 at 12 a.m., 7600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 26 at 6 a.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North
• Sept. 26 at 1 p.m., 7900 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• Sept. 28 at 4:30 a.m., 10100 block of Florida Circle North
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 26 at 6:26 p.m,, intersection of Colorado Avenue North and Zane Avenue North
• Sept. 27 at 7:46 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m., 2100 block of Edinbrook Court North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 23-28
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of Sept. 23-28, including 114 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, five hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, 14 good-intent calls and 16 false-alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.