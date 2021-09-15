Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 2-8:

THEFT:

• Sept. 2 at 1:40 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 2 at 11:01 a.m., 7900 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m., 7900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 5 at 1:52 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 11:30 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 7 at 3 p.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North

• Sept. 7 at 11:22 a.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Sept. 7 at 9:45 a.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 7 at 11:55 a.m., 7800 block of West River Road

• Sept. 7 at 7:43 a.m., 7300 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 7 at 4:32 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 7 at 7:21 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 4 at 1:46 p.m., 6400 block of Neddersen Circle North

• Sept. 5 at 2:45 a.m., 6400 block of Zealand Avenue North

• Sept. 5 at 6 a.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court

• Sept. 7 at 11:47 a.m., 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 4 at 8:50 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 2-8

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 153 calls for the week of Sept. 2-8, including 116 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one hazardous condition call, six service calls, 15 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

