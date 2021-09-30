Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Sept. 16-22:

THEFT:

• Sept. 16 at 3:49 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 11:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., 8500 block of Tessman Parkway

• Sept. 17 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., 900 block of 82nd Avenue North

• Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., 2100 block of 87th Trail North

• Sept. 20 at 10:17 a.m., 7200 block of Winnetka Avenue

• Sept. 20 at 10:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Sept. 20 at 9:13 a.m., 7800 block of Xylon Avenue North

• Sept. 20 at 10:30 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Sept. 20 at 6:42 a.m., 1900 block of 87th Trail North

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 17 at 9:04 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 18 at 6:47 p.m., 6200 block of Sumter Avenue North

• Sept. 18 at 4:45 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• Sept. 20 at 1:40 a.m., 5400 block of Village Creek Parkway North

• Sept. 21 at 2:48 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 22 at 3:16 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 16 at 9:01 p.m., 9400 block of West Broadway

• Sept. 17 at 7:05 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Sept. 20 at 9 p.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Sept. 16 at 8:38 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway

• Sept. 19 at 4:50 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Sept. 20 at 7:41 a.m., 7500 block of 62nd Court North

• Sept. 21 at 5:55 p.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Sept. 21 at 10:45 a.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Sept. 16-22

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 155 calls for the week of Sept. 16-22, including 127 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included three hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and five false alarm and false calls.

