Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 7-14:
THEFT:
• Oct. 7 at 8 a.m., 7700 block of Girard Avenue North
• Oct. 8 at 5 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Oct. 9 at 11:50 p.m., 10300 block of Oregon Avenue North
• Oct. 10 at 12:43 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North
• Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North
• Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., 500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Oct. 11 at 7:09 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North
• Oct. 11 at 6:27 a.m., 9300 block of Thomas Avenue North
• Oct. 12 at 10 p.m., 5000 block of Oxborough Gardens North
• Oct. 14 at 9:42 a.m., 7200 block of West Broadway
• Oct. 14 at 2:50 p.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 7 at 3 a.m., 10000 block of Scott Avenue North
• Oct. 8 at 6:03 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Oct. 11 at 4 p.m., 8900 block of Loch Lomond Boulevard
• Oct. 13 at 10:30 p.m., 6600 block of 83rd Court North
ROBBERY:
• Oct. 9 at 9:44 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway
• Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Oct. 13 at 12:15 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 11 at 1:24 p.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 7-13
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 185 calls for the week of Oct. 7-13, including 137 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, two overpressure or rupture calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 11 service calls, 16 good-intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
