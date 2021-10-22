Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 7-14:

THEFT:

• Oct. 7 at 8 a.m., 7700 block of Girard Avenue North

• Oct. 8 at 5 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 9 at 11:50 p.m., 10300 block of Oregon Avenue North

• Oct. 10 at 12:43 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

• Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., 500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Oct. 11 at 7:09 a.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North

• Oct. 11 at 6:27 a.m., 9300 block of Thomas Avenue North

• Oct. 12 at 10 p.m., 5000 block of Oxborough Gardens North

• Oct. 14 at 9:42 a.m., 7200 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 14 at 2:50 p.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 7 at 3 a.m., 10000 block of Scott Avenue North

• Oct. 8 at 6:03 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 11 at 4 p.m., 8900 block of Loch Lomond Boulevard

• Oct. 13 at 10:30 p.m., 6600 block of 83rd Court North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 9 at 9:44 p.m., 7000 block of West Broadway

• Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Oct. 13 at 12:15 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 11 at 1:24 p.m., 7300 block of Regent Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 7-13

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 185 calls for the week of Oct. 7-13, including 137 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, two overpressure or rupture calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 11 service calls, 16 good-intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

