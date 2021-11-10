Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 28 through Nov. 3:

THEFT:

• Oct. 28 at 10:42 p.m., 7000 block of 91st Trail North

• Oct. 29 at 8:34 a.m., 2800 block of 77th Boulevard North

• Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Oct. 30 at 9:45 a.m., 7300 block of 75th Circle North

• Oct. 31 at 1 a.m., 6400 block of Neddersen Parkway North

• Oct. 31 at 6:45 a.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 1 at 4:10 a.m., intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and 68th Avenue North

• Nov. 3 at 10:50 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m., 1300 block of 84th Court North

• Oct. 29 at 2:23 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 3 at 4:54 p.m., 3800 block of Brookdale Circle North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 28 at 9:33 p.m., 7000 block of Idaho Avenue North

• Oct. 31 at 12:48 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 2 at 9:18 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 134 calls for the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, including 100 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included six hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.

