Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 28 through Nov. 3:
THEFT:
• Oct. 28 at 10:42 p.m., 7000 block of 91st Trail North
• Oct. 29 at 8:34 a.m., 2800 block of 77th Boulevard North
• Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Oct. 30 at 9:45 a.m., 7300 block of 75th Circle North
• Oct. 31 at 1 a.m., 6400 block of Neddersen Parkway North
• Oct. 31 at 6:45 a.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 1 at 4:10 a.m., intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and 68th Avenue North
• Nov. 3 at 10:50 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Oct. 28 at 11:20 a.m., 1300 block of 84th Court North
• Oct. 29 at 2:23 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 3 at 4:54 p.m., 3800 block of Brookdale Circle North
ASSAULT:
• Oct. 28 at 9:33 p.m., 7000 block of Idaho Avenue North
• Oct. 31 at 12:48 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 2 at 9:18 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 134 calls for the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, including 100 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included six hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.