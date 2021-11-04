Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 21-27:

THEFT:

• Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., 9900 block of Kiwi Avenue North

• Oct. 22 at 11:17 a.m., 9900 block of Kiwi Avenue North

• Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., 6800 block of 87th Lane North

• Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North

• Oct. 25 at 7:29 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

• Oct. 26 at 1:22 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• Oct. 26 at 10 p.m., 4400 block of 80th Avenue North

• Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., 8400 block of 89th Avenue North

• Oct. 27 at 7:13 a.m., 7300 block of Brunswick Avenue North

• Oct. 27 at 4:18 p.m., 8400 block of Thomas Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 23 at 3:30 a.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North

• Oct. 23 at 11:15 a.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Oct. 24 at 9:13 p.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 24 at 1:30 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Oct. 27 at 3 p.m., 6900 block of 65th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 22 at 8:55 a.m., 8300 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Oct. 21-27

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 154 calls for the week of Oct. 21-27, including 111 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, five hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 15 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

