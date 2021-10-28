Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Oct. 14-21:

THEFT:

• Oct. 14 at 2:50 p.m., 1000 block of Pearson Parkway North

• Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., 7000 block of 91st Trail North

• Oct. 16 at 12 a.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North

• Oct. 16 at 8:33 a.m., 1000 block of 80th Avenue North

• Oct. 17 at 5:55 a.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Oct. 17 at 8:13 a.m., 5700 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Oct. 18 at 4:55 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 9:52 a.m., 6400 block of Edgemont Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Oct. 15 at 6:28 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Oct. 16 at 6:38 p.m., 7900 block of France Avenue North

• Oct. 16 at 12 p.m., 4200 block of 83rd Avenue North

• Oct. 17 at 12:30 p.m., 2100 block of 74th Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 1:31 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Oct. 16 at 6:55 p.m., 7400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Oct. 20 at 11 a.m., intersection of Regent Lane North and 81st Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Oct. 14 at 9:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Oct. 19 at 3:52 p.m., 8200 block of Hampshire Court North

Fire department call data was not available for the week of Oct. 14-21. The Sun Post will publish the data when it becomes available.

