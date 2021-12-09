Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 25-Dec. 2:

THEFT:

• Nov. 25 at 6:35 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 26 at 11 a.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 5:41 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North

• Nov. 29 at 6 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• Nov. 29 at 9:10 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Dec. 1 at 11:06 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Dec. 1 at 6:15 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 25 at 11 a.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North

• Nov. 26 at 2:11 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 26 at 12:35 p.m., 5100 block of Hamilton Lane North

• Nov. 27 at 2:30 a.m., 6700 block of 89th Avenue North

• Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., 9600 block of Linden Lane North

• Nov. 28 at 12 a.m., 3800 block of 85th Avenue North

• Nov. 30 at 6:40 p.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North

• Dec. 1 at 9:30 p.m., 2900 block of 98th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Nov. 25 at 12 a.m., 8400 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 25 at 11:49 a.m., 2000 block of 85th Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 9:15 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 30 at 1 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 27 at 7:18 p.m., 7700 block of Modern Road North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 24 to Dec. 1

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 169 calls for the week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, including 125 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 13 good intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.

