Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 18-23:
THEFT:
• Nov. 18 at 10:57 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 18 at 10:59 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• Nov. 19 at 3:33 p.m., 6000 block of 67th Way North
• Nov. 19 at 8:40 a.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 19 at 12:22 p.m., 4800 block of Impatiens Avenue North
• Nov. 19 at 2:45 p.m., 9900 block of Hampshire Terrace North
• Nov. 20 at 8:34 p.m., 7500 block of Regent Avenue North
• Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., 6300 block of Douglas Drive North
• Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m., 7000 block of West Broadway Avenue
• Nov. 23 at 7 a.m., 6600 block of Idaho Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 18 at 11:45 p.m., 7300 block of Unity Lane North
• Nov. 18 at 3:04 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 22 at 8 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 23 at 9:42 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 20 at 8:16 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 18-23
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 147 calls for the week of Nov. 18-23, including 105 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, three hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, 12 good-intent calls and 15 false alarm or false calls.
