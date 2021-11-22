Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 11-18:
THEFT:
• Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 9:18 a.m., 8200 block of West River Road
• Nov. 13 at 1:51 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 1:54 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 8:37 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 4:45 p.m., 6900 block of Winnetka Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 8 p.m., 8600 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 2 a.m., 1100 block of Meadowwod Drive North
• Nov. 16 at 10:40 a.m., 10100 block of Florida Circle North
• Nov. 17 at 9 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 12 at 5:58 a.m., 8400 block of West Broadway
• Nov. 12 at 10:22 a.m., 8600 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., 8200 block of 97th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 8:04 a.m., 8600 block of Tessman Circle North
• Nov. 14 at 10:44 a.m., 7700 block of Chowen Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 8 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Nov. 16 at 9:50 p.m., 8600 block of South Maplebrook Circle
• Nov. 18 at 3:04 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at noon, 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 3:20 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• Nov. 14 at 10:10 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 9:16 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Nov. 16 at 3:07 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 13 at 11:20 a.m., 8400 block of Toledo Avenue North
• Nov. 15 at 7:51 p.m., 6900 block of Idaho Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 11-17
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 138 calls for the week of Nov. 11-17, including 106 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, four hazardous-condition calls, nine service calls, nine good-intent calls, and nine false-alarm or false calls.
