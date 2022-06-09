Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for May 26 to June 1:
THEFT:
• May 26 at 3:45 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• May 27 at 8:43 a.m., 7200 block of Winnetka Avenue North
• May 27 at 12:22 p.m., 7600 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 28 at 8 p.m., 6200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• May 28 at 1:45 p.m., 8700 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• May 30 at 2 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwod Court
• May 31 at 2:50 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 31 at 11 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• May 30 at 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 30 at 4:08 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• May 26 at 11 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 28 at 10 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• May 31 at 6:29 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• May 28 at 3 a.m., 8400 block of Idaho Avenue North
• May 29 at 8 p.m., 7300 block of Douglas Drive North
• May 29 at 9:26 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• May 29 at 4:30 a.m., 8600 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• May 30 at 2:49 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 26-June 1
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 174 calls for the week of May 26 to June 1, including 115 emergency medical service calls. The calls included four hazardous condition calls, 14 service calls, 20 good intent calls, and 20 false alarm and false calls.
