Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for May 12-19

THEFT:

• May 12 at 6:33 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 13 at 12:02 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• May 13 at 1 p.m., 8200 block of Riverview Lane North

• May 14 at 4:38 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• May 15 at 10:50 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• May 16 at 10:58 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• May 16 at 11:49 a.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 17 at 7:10 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North

• May 17 at 2:28 a.m., 5500 block of 105th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 14 at 10:42 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 16 at 11 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 14 at 9:36 p.m., 6000 block of 83rd Parkway North

• May 14 at 4:35 p.m., 8400 block of Queen Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 12 at 4 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• May 12 at 10:33 a.m., 8100 block of West River Road

• May 12 at 10:30 a.m., 9800 block of Greenspruce Avenue North

• May 13 at 8 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• May 14 at 2 a.m., 6200 block of West Broadway

• May 15 at 5 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 16 at 7:49 a.m., 4000 block of 99th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 12-18

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 217 calls for the week of May 12-18, including 146 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, 12 hazardous-condition calls, 20 service calls, 24 good-intent calls, and 12 false-alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments