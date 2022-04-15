Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 31 to April 6:
THEFT:
• March 31 at 10:57 a.m., 4700 block of Impatiens Avenue North
• April 1 at 9:45 a.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 2 at 8 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 3 at 11:55 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• April 4 at 3:05 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court
• April 5 at 1:59 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 6 at 1:55 p.m., 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• April 6 at 7:15 a.m., 7400 block of Meadowwood Drive North
ASSAULT:
• March 31 at midnight, 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• April 4 at 5:40 p.m., 7500 block of Fairfield Road North
• April 6 at 1:23 a.m., 4600 block of 78th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 31 at 5 p.m., 6400 block of 84th Court North
• April 3 at 7 p.m., 2400 block of 78th Court North
• April 3 at 7 p.m., 10500 block of Florida Avenue North
• April 4 at 9 a.m., 6700 block of 108th Trail North
• April 5 at 2:30 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• April 6 at 11:31 a.m., 7400 block of Emerson Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 31 to April 6
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 154 calls for the week of March 31 to April 6, including 110 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, two hazardous-condition calls, 16 service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and 15 false-alarm or false calls.
