Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 30 through April 6:
THEFT:
• March 30 at 8 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 31 at 7 p.m., 6900 block of 92nd Avenue North
• April 1 at 5 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 2 at 7:42 p.m., 6400 block of 83rd Court North
• April 2 at 9 p.m., 3100 block of Pearson Parkway
• April 3 at 7 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 3 at 1:32 p.m., 8200 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• April 4 at 1:30 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 4 at 5 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• April 5 at 4:13 a.m., 6200 block of 67th Avenue North
• April 5 at midnight, 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• April 5 at 6:05 a.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 30 at 5:30 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• March 30 at 8:45 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• April 4 at 1 p.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
ASSAULT:
• April 1 at 4:58 p.m., 8200 block of Scott Avenue North
• April 2 at 4:51 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 4 at 7:56 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 30 at 9:11 a.m., 7100 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 31 at midnight, 7300 block of Logan Court North
• April 3 at 7:53 a.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 30 to April 5
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 188 calls for the week of March 30 to April 5, including 127 emergency medical service calls. The calls included seven hazardous-condition calls, 19 special-incident calls, and 23 calls in other categories.
