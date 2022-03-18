Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 3-9
THEFT:
• March 3 at 12:52 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• March 3 at 11:50 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 4 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of Colorado Avenue North
• March 4 at 12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• March 4 at 6 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• March 6 at 7:20 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North
• March 7 at 10:24 a.m., 2700 block of 83rd Lane North
• March 8 at 2:44 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• March 8 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• March 9 at 6:04 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 10 at 2 a.m., 7300 block of Aspen Lane North
ROBBERY:
• March 3 at 6:30 p.m., 9700 block of Fallgold Parkway North
ASSAULT:
• March 3 at 5:02 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• March 7 at 10:45 a.m., 7300 block of Noble Avenue North
• March 9 at 11:14 p.m., 10400 block of Indiana Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 3 at 4 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• March 6 at 6:30 p.m., 9300 block of Preswick Lane North
• March 8 at 5:30 p.m., 5400 block of 94th Avenue North
• March 8 at 11:15 p.m., 9900 block of Hampshire Terrace North
• March 9 at 9:28 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 3-9
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 145 calls for the week of March 3-9, including 109 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two fire calls, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, five hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 14 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.