Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 3-9

THEFT:

• March 3 at 12:52 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• March 3 at 11:50 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 4 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of Colorado Avenue North

• March 4 at 12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• March 4 at 6 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway

• March 6 at 7:20 p.m., 7600 block of Welcome Avenue North

• March 7 at 10:24 a.m., 2700 block of 83rd Lane North

• March 8 at 2:44 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• March 8 at 3 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 9 at 6:04 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• March 10 at 2 a.m., 7300 block of Aspen Lane North

ROBBERY:

• March 3 at 6:30 p.m., 9700 block of Fallgold Parkway North

ASSAULT:

• March 3 at 5:02 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• March 7 at 10:45 a.m., 7300 block of Noble Avenue North

• March 9 at 11:14 p.m., 10400 block of Indiana Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 3 at 4 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• March 6 at 6:30 p.m., 9300 block of Preswick Lane North

• March 8 at 5:30 p.m., 5400 block of 94th Avenue North

• March 8 at 11:15 p.m., 9900 block of Hampshire Terrace North

• March 9 at 9:28 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 3-9

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 145 calls for the week of March 3-9, including 109 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two fire calls, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, five hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 14 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.

