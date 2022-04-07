Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for March 24-30:

THEFT:

• March 24 at 12:01 a.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North

• March 24 at 8:41 a.m., intersection of Adair Avenue North and 68th Avenue North

• March 24 at 7 a.m., 5000 block of Kings Terrace North

• March 25 at 12:33 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North

• March 25 at 1:21 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North

• March 25 at 5 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• March 27 at 8:22 p.m., 8200 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• March 29 at 9:35 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 30 at 12:07 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North

• March 30 at 9:25 a.m., 9000 block of Wyoming Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• March 26 at 11:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• March 24 at 3:45 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• March 24 at 4:33 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• March 25 at 9:39 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 25 at 3:03 p.m., 7500 block of Regent Avenue North

• March 25 at 4 p.m., 4600 block of 82nd Avenue North

• March 26 at 5:30 a.m., 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 25 at 8:45 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway

• March 27 at 6:41 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• March 28 at 2:24 a.m., 7400 block of Xenia Lane North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, March 24-30

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 148 calls for the week of March 24-30, including 108 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two fire calls, three hazardous-condition calls, eight service calls, 12 good-intent calls, and 13 false-alarm or false calls.

