Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 9-16:

THEFT:

• June 9 at 9:20 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• June 9 at 5:47 a.m., 7800 block of Regent Avenue North

• June 10 at 1 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North

• June 10 at 6 p.m., 6000 block of 64th Avenue North

• June 10 at 5:30 p.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• June 10 at 3:10 p.m., 8500 block of West Broadway

• June 11 at 6:25 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North

• June 11 at 2:38 p.m., 3900 block of Brookdale Circle North

• June 14 at 7 p.m., 6300 block of West Broadway

• June 14 at 2:15 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• June 15 at 3:56 a.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North

• June 15 at 10:15 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 15 at 2:20 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• June 15 at 12 a.m., 5200 block of 89th Crescent North

ROBBERY:

• June 9 at 12:30 p.m., 7600 block of June Avenue North

• June 10 at 7:37 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

ASSAULT:

• June 11 at 5:57 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 10 at 6 p.m., 5000 block of Kings Terrace North

• June 10 at 10:17 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• June 11 at 12:15 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 13 at noon, 5600 block of 69th Avenue North

• June 13 at 4 p.m., 4300 block of 80th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 9-15

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 156 calls for the week of June 9-15, including 109 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, nine hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, seven good-intent calls, and 18 false alarm or false calls.

