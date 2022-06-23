Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 9-16:
THEFT:
• June 9 at 9:20 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 9 at 5:47 a.m., 7800 block of Regent Avenue North
• June 10 at 1 p.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• June 10 at 6 p.m., 6000 block of 64th Avenue North
• June 10 at 5:30 p.m., 6900 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 10 at 3:10 p.m., 8500 block of West Broadway
• June 11 at 6:25 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• June 11 at 2:38 p.m., 3900 block of Brookdale Circle North
• June 14 at 7 p.m., 6300 block of West Broadway
• June 14 at 2:15 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 15 at 3:56 a.m., 7300 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 15 at 10:15 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 15 at 2:20 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• June 15 at 12 a.m., 5200 block of 89th Crescent North
ROBBERY:
• June 9 at 12:30 p.m., 7600 block of June Avenue North
• June 10 at 7:37 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
ASSAULT:
• June 11 at 5:57 p.m., 6200 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 10 at 6 p.m., 5000 block of Kings Terrace North
• June 10 at 10:17 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• June 11 at 12:15 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 13 at noon, 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 13 at 4 p.m., 4300 block of 80th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 9-15
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 156 calls for the week of June 9-15, including 109 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, nine hazardous-condition calls, 10 service calls, seven good-intent calls, and 18 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.