Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 30 through July 6:
THEFT:
• June 30 at 10:30 a.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• July 1 at 5 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 1 at 10 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• July 4 at 6:13 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway
• July 5 at 4 p.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 6 at 1:30 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• July 6 at 3:48 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• July 6 at 4:23 p.m., 1100 block of Brookdale Drive North
ROBBERY:
• July 1 at 4:51 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• July 3 at 9:40 p.m., 7700 block of Tessman Drive North
• July 5 at 5:17 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 30 at 5:15 a.m., 9100 block of Woodhall Crossing North
• July 2 at 11:24 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• July 2 at 11:23 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• July 2 at 3:15 p.m., 9200 block of Ashley Terrace North
• July 5 at 9 p.m., 5900 block of 83rd Parkway North
• July 6 at midnight, 6200 block of 71st Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 30-July 6
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 155 calls for the week of June 30 through July 6, including 89 emergency medical service calls. The calls included six fires, one overpressure or rupture call, five hazardous-condition calls, 16 service calls, 20 good-intent calls and 18 false-alarm or false calls.
