Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 24-30:

THEFT:

• June 24 at 5:18 p.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• June 24 at 7 a.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North

• June 25 at 4:51 p.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North

• June 25 at 10:38 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway Avenue

• June 26 at 10 a.m., 6900 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 26 at 5 p.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North

• June 26 at 9 p.m., 7800 block of Tessman Drive North

• June 28 at 4:28 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 30 at 9:08 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway Avenue

• June 30 at 7:41 p.m., 7800 block of Xylon Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 25 at 8:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 26 at 9:30 a.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

• June 26 at 1 p.m., 700 block of Pearson Parkway

• June 27 at 3 a.m., 7400 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• June 28 at 9:42 a.m., 6000 block of 68th Avenue North

• June 29 at 4 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 29 at 5:47 p.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 24 at 11:45 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• June 26 at 12:58 a.m., 1000 block of 80th Avenue North

• June 27 at 2:05 a.m., 9000 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 24-30

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of June 24-30, including 111 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included four fire calls, five hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 17 good-intent calls, and 17 false alarm and false calls.

