Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 23-30:

THEFT:

• June 23 at 12 a.m., 8200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 23 at 11:40 p.m., 3100 block of Carnation Avenue North

• June 25 at 11:40 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• June 25 at 2:46 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• June 25 at 7 p.m., 1600 block of 84th Court North

• June 26 at 9:30 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 26 at 3:42 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue

• June 26 at 8:35 p.m., 200 block of 85th Avenue North

• June 26 at 10 a.m., 8200 block of Hampshire Court North

• June 27 at 9:35 p.m., 4600 block of Brookdale Drive North

• June 28 at 10 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court

• June 28 at 6:14 a.m., 10300 block of Noble Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 23 at 7:28 p.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North

• June 26 at 12 a.m., 4400 block of 95th Avenue North

• June 28 at 2:06 p.m., 6600 block of Idaho Avenue North

• June 28 at 6:08 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 29 at 1:15 p.m., intersection of Brookdale Avenue North and Noble Drive

BURGLARY:

• June 24 at 1:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 24 at 5 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 24 at 3 p.m., 9900 block of Chestnut Avenue North

• June 30 at 3:09 a.m., 5500 block of 96th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 23-29

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 151 calls for the week of June, including 108 emergency medical service calls. The calls included seven fire calls, one overpressure call, four hazardous-condition calls, five service calls, 10 good-intent calls, and 16 false alarm or false calls.

