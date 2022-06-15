Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 2-8:

THEFT:

• June 2 at 7:21 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 2 at 10 a.m., 1100 block of 82nd Avenue North

• June 3 at 7:15 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 4 at 6:19 p.m., 5400 block of Village Creek Parkway

• June 4 at 10:30 a.m., 7700 block of Regent Avenue North

• June 4 at noon, 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 4 at 7:48 p.m., 6800 block of 86th Lane North

• June 5 at 12:30 a.m., 6700 block of 75th Avenue North

• June 5 at 12 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• June 6 at 12 a.m., 6400 block of Zane Avenue North

• June 6 at 12 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North

• June 6 at 6:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 6 at 4:45 p.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North

• June 7 at 6:45 p.m., 9100 block of Barrington Terrace North

• June 9 at 1 p.m., 4800 block of 103rd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 5 at 7:34 p.m., intersection of Orchard Avenue North and 81st Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 4 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 6 at 6:28 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 4 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• June 6 at 2 p.m., 9300 block of West Broadway

• June 7 at 5:40 a.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

• June 8 at 10:07 a.m., 7400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 2-8

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 191 calls for the week of June 2-8, including 136 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three fire calls, four hazardous-condition calls, 17 service calls, 20 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm and false calls.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments