Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for June 10-17:
THEFT:
• June 10 at 5:01 a.m., 8700 block of North Brookdale Avenue North
• June 11 at 1 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 11 at 11:21 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• June 12 at 1 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 12 at 2:40 p.m., 8400 block of West River Road
• June 13 at 12 a.m., 5500 block of 102nd Trail North
• June 14 at 8:42 p.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• June 14 at 11 p.m., 6400 block of 84th Court North
• June 15 at 2 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• June 16 at 10:20 p.m., 4900 block of Kings Crossing North
• June 16 at 6:09 a.m., 2600 block of 101st Lane North
BURGLARY:
• June 11 at 4:50 a.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• June 11 at 3:08 a.m., 7400 block of Brookdale Boulevard
• June 12 at 6 p.m., 6000 block of 68th Avenue North
• June 14 at 6:15 a.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 11 at 7:41 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• June 14 at 10:51 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 13 at 1 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 13 at 8 p.m., intersection of 74th Avenue North and Newton Avenue North
• June 15 at 11:45 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• June 15 at 2 a.m., 8000 block of Fairfield Circle North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, June 10-16
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 173 calls for the week of June 10-16, including 118 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included eight fire calls, six hazardous condition calls, 10 service calls, 12 good-intent calls and 19 false alarm or false calls.
