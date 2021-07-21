Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for July 8-15:
THEFT:
• July 8 at 12 a.m., 7400 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• July 8 at 8:23 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• July 8 at 4:22 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• July 8 at 12:28 p.m., 8300 block of Newton Avenue North
• July 8 at 7:44 p.m., 1200 block of Dupont Lane North
• July 11 at 6:02 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• July 13 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 14 at 5:08 p.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• July 14 at 10 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 14 at 12:53 p.m., 500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• July 15 at 6:30 a.m., 3800 block of 90th Crescent North
BURGLARY:
• July 9 at 12 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• July 11 at 11:39 p.m., 7200 block of Winnetka Avenue North
• July 11 at 3:56 a.m., 9900 block of Hampshire Terrace North
• July 13 at 4 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• July 8 at 6:30 p.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• July 10 at 7 p.m., 8700 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 11 at 6 p.m., intersection of Zane Avenue and Highway 610
• July 11 at 3:45 a.m., 10300 block of Louisiana Court North
• July 12 at 12:35 a.m., 8100 block of Xenia Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 8-15
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department data for calls for service was not available for the week of July 8-15. The Sun Post will publish the data when it becomes available.
