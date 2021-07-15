Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for July 1-6:

THEFT:

• July 1 at 6:07 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 3 at 4:24 p.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

• July 3 at 12:40 p.m., 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• July 3 at 6 a.m., 6500 block of 84th Court North

• July 3 at 5:10 p.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North

• July 6 at 2:40 a.m., intersection of Regent Avenue North and 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• July 1 at 10:45 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 1 at 1:46 a.m., 5800 block of Brookdale Drive North

• July 1 at 10 a.m., 3700 block of Brookdale Circle North

• July 2 at 4:54 a.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• July 2 at 7:08 a.m., 4500 block of Edinbrook Terrace North

• July 3 at 2 a.m., 9000 block of Regent Parkway North

• July 4 at 12 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• July 1 at 4:45 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• July 2 at 6:06 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• July 3 at 9:15 p.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• July 3 at 7:05 a.m., 8000 block of Zane Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• July 2 at 3:08 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 3 at 10:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 3 at 6:55 p.m., 10300 block of Yates Drive North

• July 5 at 11:23 a.m., 2100 block of 74th Court North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 1-6

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of July 1-6, including 103 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included 19 fire calls, three hazardous condition calls, nine service calls, 13 good-intent calls, and 13 false alarm or false calls.

