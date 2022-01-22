Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 6-12:
THEFT:
• Jan. 6 at 1:15 p.m., 6300 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• Jan. 6 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 6 at 11:29 a.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North
• Jan. 7 at 3:03 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 7 at 2:10 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 5 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 8:11 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 4:10 a.m., 8000 block of Georgia Avenue North
• Jan. 10 at 12:08 p.m., 6600 block of 84th Court North
• Jan. 10 at 1:48 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 11 at 9 p.m., 10600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North
• Jan. 12 at 5:07 a.m., 4000 block of 79th Lane North
• Jan. 12 at 3 p.m., 8000 block of College Park Drive North
• Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m., 9000 block of Trinity Gardens North
• Jan. 12 at 1 p.m., 9000 block of Wyoming Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 8 at midnight, 8200 block of 97th Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 2:30 p.m., 10600 block of Brunswick Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. 7500 block of West Broadway
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 6-12
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 188 calls for the week of Jan. 6-12, including 135 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two overpressure, rupture or overheat calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 13 service calls, 17 good-intent calls and 15 false-alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.