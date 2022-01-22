Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 6-12:

THEFT:

• Jan. 6 at 1:15 p.m., 6300 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 11:29 a.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North

• Jan. 7 at 3:03 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 7 at 2:10 p.m., 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 8 at 8 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Jan. 9 at 5 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Jan. 10 at 8:11 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North

• Jan. 10 at 4:10 a.m., 8000 block of Georgia Avenue North

• Jan. 10 at 12:08 p.m., 6600 block of 84th Court North

• Jan. 10 at 1:48 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 11 at 9 p.m., 10600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North

• Jan. 12 at 5:07 a.m., 4000 block of 79th Lane North

• Jan. 12 at 3 p.m., 8000 block of College Park Drive North

• Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m., 9000 block of Trinity Gardens North

• Jan. 12 at 1 p.m., 9000 block of Wyoming Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 8 at midnight, 8200 block of 97th Avenue North

• Jan. 9 at 2:30 p.m., 10600 block of Brunswick Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. 7500 block of West Broadway

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 6-12

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 188 calls for the week of Jan. 6-12, including 135 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two overpressure, rupture or overheat calls, six hazardous-condition calls, 13 service calls, 17 good-intent calls and 15 false-alarm or false calls.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments