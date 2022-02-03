Sorry, an error occurred.
Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 20-27:
THEFT:
• Jan. 21 at 3:47 a.m., 6100 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 21 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of 83rd Court North
• Jan. 22 at 12 a.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court
• Jan. 22 at midnight, intersection of 82nd Lane North and Douglas Place North
• Jan. 22 at 11:44 a.m., 7700 block of 89th Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 3 a.m., 7900 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 10 a.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 5 p.m., 4200 block of 81st Avenue North
• Jan. 24 at 6:05 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Jan. 24 at 2:15 p.m., 8400 block of West Broadway
• Jan. 25 at 3 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Jan. 26 at 1:06 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• Jan. 26 at noon, 5800 block of 74th Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 1:51 p.m., 3100 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Jan. 26 at 9 p.m., 5000 block of 78th Lane North
• Jan. 26 at 2:10 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 7:03 a.m., 8900 block Woodhall Circle North
• Jan. 26 at 4:48 am., 9800 block of Linden Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 10:57 a.m., 6000 block of 109th Avenue North
• Jan. 27 at 12:23 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 20 at 2:53 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Jan. 21 at 3 p.m., 7600 block of Newton Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., 6400 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• Jan. 20 at 10 p.m., 9600 block of Vincent Avenue North
• Jan. 21 at 5:50 a.m., 8800 block of Iverness Terrace North
• Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., 9200 block of Teleford Crossing North
• Jan. 26 at 9:28 p.m., 7900 block of France Avenue North
• Jan. 27 at 7:19 a.m., 4600 block of 85th Avenue North
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
