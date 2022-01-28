Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 13-19:

THEFT:

• Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 13 at 6:45 a.m., 7700 block of Arlington Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 6 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 8:45 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 9:10 a.m., 6200 block of 71st Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 6 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Jan. 17 at 5 a.m., 6300 block of Quebec Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 8:05 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 6 a.m., 7900 block of June Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 7:39 a.m., 8100 block of Vincent Avenue North

• Jan. 19 at 5:45 a.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Jan. 19 at 9:56 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 14 at 6:15 a.m., 7600 block of Northland Drive North

• Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., 3100 block of 85th Avenue North

• Jan. 17 at 11 p.m., 7900 block of France Avenue North

• Jan. 18 at 11:20 a.m., 8400 block of Yates Avenue North

• Jan. 19 at 6:30 a.m., 8100 block of Wyoming Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 13-19

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 130 calls for the week of Jan. 13-19, including 87 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 12 good-intent calls and 20 false-alarm or false calls.

