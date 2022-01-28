Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 13-19:
THEFT:
• Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 13 at 6:45 a.m., 7700 block of Arlington Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 6 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 8:45 p.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 9:10 a.m., 6200 block of 71st Avenue North
• Jan. 15 at 6 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Jan. 17 at 5 a.m., 6300 block of Quebec Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 8:05 a.m., 7300 block of Beard Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 6 a.m., 7900 block of June Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 7:39 a.m., 8100 block of Vincent Avenue North
• Jan. 19 at 5:45 a.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Jan. 19 at 9:56 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 14 at 6:15 a.m., 7600 block of Northland Drive North
• Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., 3100 block of 85th Avenue North
• Jan. 17 at 11 p.m., 7900 block of France Avenue North
• Jan. 18 at 11:20 a.m., 8400 block of Yates Avenue North
• Jan. 19 at 6:30 a.m., 8100 block of Wyoming Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 13-19
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 130 calls for the week of Jan. 13-19, including 87 emergency medical service calls. The calls included three hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 12 good-intent calls and 20 false-alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.