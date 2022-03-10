Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 24-March 3
THEFT:
• Feb. 24 at 8:30 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
• Feb. 25 at 4 a.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m., 7800 block of Kyle Avenue North
• Feb. 25 at 10:48 a.m., 7500 block of Fremont Avenue
• Feb. 25 at 9:58 a.m., 4500 block of 81st Lane North
• Feb. 25 at 10:15 a.m., 8200 block of Ewing Avenue North
• Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., 7000 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 11:23 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 6:44 a.m., 5900 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., 8100 block of Zenith Court North
• March 1 at 12:30 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• March 1 at 6:46 a.m., 8200 block of Scott Avenue North
• March 1 at 10 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 1 at 12:15 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 24 at 8:34 a.m., 6600 block of 83rd Court North
• Feb. 26 at 10:59 a.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North
• Feb. 28 at 12:40 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 27 at 8:18 a.m., 7300 block of York Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 24-March 2
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 158 calls for the week of Feb. 24 to March 2, including 126 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, one service call, 16 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.