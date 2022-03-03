Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 17-24:
THEFT:
• Feb. 17 at 7:30 a.m., 6700 block of Colorado Avenue
• Feb. 17 at 7:55 a.m., 7400 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 4 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
• Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m., intersection of 72nd Avenue North and Bruswick Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., 7400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m., 8200 block of Scott Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 8:18 a.m., 5600 block of Crescent Circle North
• Feb. 18 at 8:01 a.m., 5200 block of 91st Crescent North
• Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m., 6600 block of Boone Avenue North
• Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., 4200 block of 78th Court North
• Feb. 21 at 12:20 p.m., 8000 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• Feb. 21 at 4:06 p.m., 9100 block of Prestwick Court North
• Feb. 23 at 6:02 a.m., 6600 block of Sumter Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 17 at 7:15 a.m., intersection of Florida Drive North and Shingle Creek Avenue North
• Feb. 19 at 5:50 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 20 at 11:18 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Feb. 21 at 9:20 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 17 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 18 at 8 a.m., 5100 block of Kings Circle North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 17-23
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 138 calls for the week of Feb. 17-23, including 98 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, three hazardous-condition calls, nine service calls, 19 good-intent calls, and eight false alarm or false calls.
