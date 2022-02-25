Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 10-17:
THEFT:
• Feb. 10 at 8:04 a.m., 7000 block of Janell Avenue North
• Feb. 10 at 5:15 a.m., 8900 block of Douglas Drive North
• Feb. 10 at 3:16 p.m., 9300 block of West Broadway
• Feb. 10 at 3:21 p.m., 6200 block of 64th Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 3:36 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 9:08 a.m., 6200 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• Feb. 11 at 7:51 a.m., 8800 block of Loch Lomond Boulevard
• Feb. 11 at 1 a.m., 6400 block of 91st Trail North
• Feb. 13 at 9:02 p.m., 8400 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 13 at 5:10 p.m., 3700 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., 3000 block of 85th Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 7:30 a.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 10:06 p.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North
• Feb. 15 at 5:40 a.m., 7500 block of Humboldt Circle North
• Feb. 15 at 5:10 a.m., 7300 block of York Avenue North
• Feb. 16 at 3:08 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m., 10300 block of Quail Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 7:30 a.m., 6700 block of Colorado Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 4:57 a.m., 7300 block of Noble Court North
• Feb. 17 at 7:55 a.m., 7400 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 14 at 6 a.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Feb. 15 at 2:53 p.m., 9400 block of West Broadway
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 12 at 11:47 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 14 at 8:51 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Feb. 16 at 10:43 p.m., 6300 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Feb. 17 at 7:15 a.m., intersection of Florida Drive North and Shingle Creek Parkway
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m., 8200 block of Douglas Drive North
• Feb. 17 at 7 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 10-16
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 162 calls for the week of Feb. 10-16, including 126 emergency medical service calls. The calls included two fire calls, one overpressure, rupture or overheat call, three hazardous condition calls, one service call, 18 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.
