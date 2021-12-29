Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 16-21:
THEFT:
• Dec. 16 at 10:55 a.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 7:52 p.m., 7900 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Dec. 17 at 10:30 p.m., 9100 block of Louisiana Avenue North
• Dec. 18 at 12 p.m., 6400 block of Edgewood Avenue North
• Dec. 18 at 10:40 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Dec. 18 at 7:20 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 18 at 5 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 11 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 4 p.m., 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 21 at 4:37 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Dec. 21 at 1:46 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 18 at 2:23 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 18 at 10 p.m., 3700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Dec. 19 at 3:05 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 20 at 8:39 a.m., 8200 block of Yates Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 19 at 2:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 19 at 6:51 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 19 at 3 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Dec. 20 at 8:40 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 16-21
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 143 calls for the week of Dec. 16-21, including 112 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire call, 6 hazardous condition calls, 5 service calls, 12 good intent calls, and 7 false alarm or false calls.
