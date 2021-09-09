Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Aug. 26-31:
THEFT:
• Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., 7200 block of Boone Avenue North
• Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m., 6400 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 29 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Aug. 30 at 8:20 p.m., 8400 block of West Broadway
• Aug. 30 at 8 a.m., 3100 block of 85th Avenue North
• Aug. 30 at 1:20 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive
• Aug. 31 at 4:32 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 27 at 7:40 p.m., 8600 block of Xylon Court North
• Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North
• Aug. 29 at 1 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North
• Aug. 29 at 1 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 29 at 2 a.m., 8600 block of Xylon Court North
• Aug. 29 at 1:32 p.m., 8600 block of Fremont Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Aug. 30 at 1:20 p.m., 7300 block of 76th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 29 at 8:25 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 162 calls for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, including 119 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 7 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 13 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.