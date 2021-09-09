Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Aug. 26-31:

THEFT:

• Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., 7200 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m., 6400 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• Aug. 28 at 5 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 29 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Aug. 30 at 8:20 p.m., 8400 block of West Broadway

• Aug. 30 at 8 a.m., 3100 block of 85th Avenue North

• Aug. 30 at 1:20 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive

• Aug. 31 at 4:32 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 27 at 7:40 p.m., 8600 block of Xylon Court North

• Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., 2500 block of Brookdale Lane North

• Aug. 29 at 1 p.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• Aug. 29 at 1 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 29 at 2 a.m., 8600 block of Xylon Court North

• Aug. 29 at 1:32 p.m., 8600 block of Fremont Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 30 at 1:20 p.m., 7300 block of 76th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 29 at 8:25 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 162 calls for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, including 119 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 7 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 13 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

