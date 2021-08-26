Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Aug. 12-18:

THEFT:

• Aug. 12 at 12:30 p.m., 8700 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• Aug. 12 at 2:50 p.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North

• Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Aug. 13 at 11 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 13 at 8:20 a.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 14 at 10 p.m., 6400 block of 62nd Avenue North

• Aug. 14 at 11 a.m., 6400 block of 67th Avenue North

• Aug. 14 at 12:45 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

• Aug. 15 at 12 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• Aug. 15 at 12:41 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Aug. 15 at 3:34 a.m., 5600 block of 100th Lane North

ROBBERY:

• Aug. 13 at noon, 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• Aug. 15 at 10:27 p.m., 7600 block of June Avenue North

• Aug. 17 at 12:12 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• Aug. 13 at 3:31 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Aug. 15 at 5:28 p.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Aug. 16 at 12:30 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Aug. 16 at 4 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Aug. 16 at 4:20 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 12-18

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 160 calls for the week of Aug. 12-18, including 118 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included three fire calls, two hazardous condition calls, eight service calls, 15 good-intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.

