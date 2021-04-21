Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department April 9-15:

THEFT:

• April 9 at 11:40 a.m., 7600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• April 10 at 9:30 p.m., 7800 block of Hampshire Avenue North

• April 13 at 9:23 a.m., 8100 block of Zenith Court North

• April 13 at 9:50 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 14 at 12 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• April 14 at 9 a.m., 8200 block of Halifax Court North

• April 14 at 5:28 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive

• April 15 at 10:34 a.m., 7400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 10 at 11 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 10 at 3:41 p.m., 4800 block of Oxborough Gardens North

BURGLARY:

• April 8 at 8:22 p.m., 3400 block of Highlands Road North

• April 9 at 7:21 p.m., 6500 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 11 at 11:33 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 11 at 9:30 p.m., 7700 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 11 at 10:04 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 11 at 11 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• April 11 at 9:50 p.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• April 11 at 10:40 p.m., 8400 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 11 at 10 p.m., 3000 block of 85th Avenue North

• April 12 at 3:03 a.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 12 at 2:56 a.m., 7300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 12 at 12:01 a.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 12 at 12:40 a.m., 7600 block of West Broadway

• April 12 at 11:40 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 12 at 1:25 a.m.,. 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 12 at 12:01 a.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North

• April 12 at 10:55 p.m., 8500 block of Zane Avenue North

• April 12 at 6 a.m., 8500 block of Edinbrook Crossing North

• April 12 at 12:18 a.m., 3000 block of 85th Avenue North

• April 12 at 12:01 a.m., 2000 block of 85th Avenue North

• April 12 at 12:20 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• April 12 at 2:18 a.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North

• April 13 at 11:15 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• April 13 at 5:02 p.m., 8500 block of Xylon Avenue North

• April 14 at 12:58 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• April 15 at 2:11 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

ROBBERY:

• April 9 at 7 p.m., 9100 block of Colorado Avenue North

• April 11 at 5:30 p.m., 6100 block of Candlewood Drive North

• April 15 at 4:33 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 8-14

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 130 calls for the week of April 8-14, including 103 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 hazardous condition calls, 5 service calls, 9 good intent calls and 11 false alarm and false calls.

