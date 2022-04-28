Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 14-20:
THEFT:
• April 14 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 15 at 8 a.m., 9400 block of West Broadway
• April 14 at 12 p.m., 1900 block of South Meadowwood Court
• April 18 at 6:55 p.m., 7600 block of Unity Avenue North
• April 18 at 10:42 a.m., 3800 block of Dunbar Court North
• April 19 at 4:42 p.m., 6900 block of 76th Avenue North
• April 19 at 3:10 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North
• April 19 at 10:35 a.m., 8900 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• April 21 at 7:54 a.m., 7300 block of James Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 15 at 5:45 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 15 at 2:50 p.m., 9300 block of Zane Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• April 16 at 1:30 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• April 14 at 10:10 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue
• April 14 at 6:30 p.m., 5900 block of 96th Lane North
• April 15 at 3:50 a.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 21 at 12 a.m., 5300 block of 94th Lane North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 14-20
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 127 calls for the week of April 14-20, including 88 emergency medical service calls. The calls included four fire calls, four hazardous condition calls, six service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.