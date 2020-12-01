The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking the public for help locating a vehicle involved in a Nov. 21 shooting.
According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting at approximately 7 p.m. Nov. 21 on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive. Officers located a 15-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, and remains in critical condition.
Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in the shooting. It is a tan 1998 Buick Century with Minnesota license plate number BLC701. It should have front end damage and is missing its front bumper.
Other shooting investigations
In a separate incident, two people were shot in Brooklyn Park Nov. 30.
Brooklyn Park Police officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of County Road 81 at 7:21 p.m. that day on. Arriving officers found two shooting victims, who were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting was not a random incident.
The victims, who had been driving a vehicle, told police they believed they had been followed by the suspects in another vehicle. The suspects fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, then fled the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
Another shooting investigation stemmed from a Nov. 24 incident, in which Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North at 7:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of the shots at the scene, but found no victims, damage or suspects in the incident.
To contact the police department with information on any of these incidents, call 763-493-8222.
