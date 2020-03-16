The Brooklyn Park Police Department is looking to the community for help in investigating a March 16 fatal hit-and-run.
At 6:49 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive on a report of a person lying in the street, according to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. Responding officers located an adult female who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Officers found that the woman died from her apparent injuries.
Detectives believe the incident to be a hit-and-run, with the original striking vehicle leaving the scene.
The police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a school bus that was involved in the incident.
Members of the public who have information about the incident can reach the Brooklyn Park Police Department’s non-emergency number at 763-493-8222.
