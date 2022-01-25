The Brooklyn Park City Council has rejected the prospect of a city-wide mask mandate, opting instead to focus on an information campaign to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
A split council voted against a mask mandate Jan. 10, and approved moving ahead with the new campaign Jan. 18.
The decision is in contrast with some other suburban cities, such as St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, which both recently approved mask mandates.
New campaign
The council was unanimous in its support for a new campaign promoting safe practices during the pandemic, including strongly urging people to wear masks in public places and encouraging vaccination.
“We know that COVID is having a disproportionate negative effect on residents, particularly people of color and people for whom access to adequate health care is a real obstacle,” said Risikat Adesaogun, communications manager.
As a result, the city’s new strategic messaging will be targeted at BIPOC households, low income households, households in high-density neighborhoods and households with children or elderly residents.
Businesses, nonprofits and school districts will also be targeted for messaging.
The city plans to communicate two messages: The pandemic isn’t over, and “thanks for being a good neighbor.”
“We want to avoid harsh wording and language that could be interpreted or perceived as a hard-line directive,” Adesaogun said. “We know from the past two years, just as other cities throughout this country, that people do not respond well to harsh mandates.”
Messaging will come from the council and the city’s social and community media partners. The city will also ask business owners, educators, faith leaders and other city partners to participate.
The city plans to provide photo and video content, plus a media kit that can be used by partner groups.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she recently attended the funeral of a 41-year-old who had died from COVID complications. “We’re going to provide the information and it’s really on them then to keep themselves safe,” she said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said the city needs to restart efforts to distribute supplies such as masks to the community.
The city ought to consider support for businesses that decide to enact their own mask mandates, Councilmember Boyd Morson said.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said he “wholeheartedly” supports the proposal. He encouraged the city to partner with other agencies that have been working on community health initiatives throughout the pandemic.
Masks are still required in all city-owned indoor public spaces.
Mandate rejected
Pha proposed enacting a temporary mask mandate as soon as possible in public spaces such as restaurants and businesses, in response to the surge of omicron COVID-19 cases in the metro and across the country.
A resident working in a supermarket asked Pha to propose a mandate after feeling concerned about her health, Pha said. “There are many hundreds and hundreds of frontline workers like her in our city,” she said. “I believe that the City Council has a duty to help keep people safe as they work in our city.”
Russell and Morson agreed with Pha, while Councilmembers Terry Parks, Tonja West-Hafner and Jacobson voted against the proposal.
The council instead voted to direct city staff members to return a week later with a campaign to strongly recommend mask wearing.
Opposition to the proposal was largely centered on questions of enforcement.
“We are not equipped to have enforcement staff” like Minneapolis and St. Paul, said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
With the previous state-wide mask mandate, the city was able to rely on help from the Minnesota Department of Health for enforcement. However, without any city-specific public health department or another agency to enforce a new mandate, Fire Chief John Cunningham and Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen spoke apprehensively about enforcement prospects.
Cunningham compared the situation to “uncharted waters,” putting the city’s public safety departments in a new role as public health enforcement rather than supporting state and other local departments.
“In my opinion, you can’t pass a mandate without a penalty behind it,” Enevoldsen said. “If we have nothing to tell the residents, we’re going to set up a circumstance that’s a no-win situation.
West-Hafner said the city needs to understand its enforcement limitations while advocating for safe measures such as mask wearing.
“Without seeing some more details about how in the world we’d enforce it when the state doesn’t have kind of a mandate, I don’t know if I can support something like that right now without seeing that detail,” she said.
Parks concurred.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.