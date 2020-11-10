A Brooklyn Park man was shot and killed in Minneapolis Nov. 5.

Mohamed Hayir, 21, was shot multiple times and later died from his wounds at Hennepin Healthcare.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2200 Lyndale Avenue S. on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found an adult male, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Hayir, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical care until they were relieved by EMTs.

Hayir was transported to the Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Room in an advanced life support ambulance and in grave condition.

Hayir was pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe that Hayir and another individual were in a dispute which led to the shooting. Evidence gathered at the scene indicates that the individuals knew each prior to the shooting, according to the police department.

